Binghamton freshman fatally stabbed, search on for suspect

A 19-year-old freshman was fatally stabbed on New York's Binghamton University campus and his assailant remains at large.
The state university said engineering student Joao Souza was attacked at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on the campus near the Pennsylvania state line.
The school said police currently are confident it was not a random act.
The unidentified suspect was described as a light-skinned male wearing dark pants and a dark hooded sweatshirt.
The school canceled classes Monday due the "tragic event" and counseling was being offered.
On March 9, the body of another Binghamton University student, Haley Anderson of Westbury, was found in the off-campus apartment of a fellow student she had briefly dated. She had been strangled.
Prosecutors are seeking to have that suspect returned from Nicaragua to stand trial.
