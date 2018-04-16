Supreme Court again refuses to hear Blagojevich appeal

FILE - In this March 14, 2012, file photo, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich speaks to the media outside his home in Chicago as his wife, Patti, wipes away tears a day before he was to report to a prison after his conviction on corruption charges. On Monday, April 16, 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected an appeal and let stand the convictions and 14-year prison term that Blagojevich is serving. He's scheduled to be released in 2024. M. Spencer Green, File AP Photo