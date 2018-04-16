Man convicted in 1996 killing in Georgia set to be executed

This undated image provided by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows death-row inmate Robert Earl Butts Jr., who is convicted of robbing and killing an off-duty prison guard. Butts is set to be the second inmate executed in Georgia this year. State Attorney General Chris Carr announced Monday, APril 16, 2018, that 40-year-old Butts Jr. is scheduled to die on May 3 at the state prison in Jackson. Georgia Department of Corrections via AP)