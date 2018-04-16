The Latest: Trial starts for teen in family's deaths

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2016 file photo, Michael Bever, center, is led from a courtroom following a hearing in Tulsa, Okla. Bever, the younger of two brothers accused of fatally stabbing their parents and three siblings inside a suburban Oklahoma home is scheduled to go on trial Monday, April 16, 2018. Bever is charged in Tulsa district court with five counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with the intent to kill for his role in the July 2015 stabbings. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo