All flights were canceled at the Colorado Springs Airport in Colorado Springs, Colo., after a late night fire Monday, April 16, 2018. The United check-in area received heavy damage from water and falling ceiling tiles. Crews were working hard to fix damaged areas of the terminal on Tuesday, in hopes the terminal could reopen as soon as possible. The Gazette via AP Jerilee Bennett

Fire cancels flights at Colorado Springs Airport

The Associated Press

April 17, 2018 12:59 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

Flights into and out of Colorado Springs Airport are canceled Tuesday because of a fire that damaged the terminal.

The fire started in the insulation of the roof at around 11:30 p.m. Monday. It took firefighters four hours to put it out.

The airport says the terminal was evacuated safely and there were no reported injuries. Incoming passengers were forced to wait on their planes on the tarmac

Airport spokeswoman Aidan Ryan says that 26 arriving flights and 30 departures were canceled.

The airport will announce later Tuesday whether Wednesday flights will be impacted.

