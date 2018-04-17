Woman partly sucked out of Southwest Airlines plane after window breaks mid-flight

A woman was partially sucked out of a Southwest Airlines plane on Tuesday after a window imploded, NBC 10 Philadelphia is reporting.
One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a Southwest Airlines plane made an emergency landing, according to Philadelphia Fire Department Commissioner Adam Thiel. He declined to release any additional details on the victim or their condition.
Thiel said seven other passengers were treated for minor injuries, but none were taken to the hospital. He added that there was a fuel leak and a small fire when firefighters arrived.
According to NBC 10 Philadelphia, a piece of engine from the Boeing 737 flew into a window and broke it, causing the jet to depressurize. The father of one of the passengers, Todd Baur, told NBC 10 that a woman was partially drawn out of the plane before being pulled back in by other passengers.
Baur told the station that the woman was taken to the hospital.
The plane, which was heading to Dallas from New York City, made an emergency landing in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia International Airport said in a tweet that the plane landed safely and passengers were being brought into the terminal. The airport said passengers should expect delays.
A passenger on the flight, Marty Martinez, posted a Facebook Live video showing part of the emergency landing.
"Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!" he wrote. In the video, Martinez is wearing an oxygen mask.
Martinez also posted photos of the damaged plane on Facebook. He said in the post that the explosion injured a woman sitting in the seat next to the broken window, but he wasn't sure of her condition.
Passenger Amanda Bourman said she saw emergency medical workers using a defibrillator to help a woman who was taken off the plane after it landed. The woman's condition wasn't immediately known.
The New York resident said she was seated near the back of the plane and was asleep when she heard a loud noise. She said the plane was fairly quiet because everyone was wearing an oxygen mask, while some passengers were in tears and others shouted words of encouragement.
National Transportation Safety Board investigators said one of the engine's fan blades broke off from the hub during the flight.
Southwest said there were 143 passengers and five crew members on board the Boeing 737, which was headed from New York's LaGuardia Airport to Dallas' Love Field. Most passengers walked off the plane onto the tarmac at the airport after landing around 11:20 a.m.
News helicopter footage showed damage to the left engine and the tarmac covered with firefighting foam, although there were no signs of flames or smoke.
Southwest has about 700 planes, all of them 737s, including more than 500 737-700s like the one involved in Tuesday's emergency landing. The Boeing 737 is the best-selling jetliner in the world and has a good safety record.
John Goglia, a former NTSB member, said investigators will take the Southwest engine apart to understand what happened and will look at maintenance records for the engine.
"There's a ring around the engine that's meant to contain the engine pieces when this happens," Goglia said. "In this case it didn't. That's going to be a big focal point for the NTSB — why didn't (the ring) do its job?"
Goglia said the Boeing 737 is a safe plane but engine failures occur from time to time.
"We're pushing the engines to produce as much power as possible," he said. "We're right on the edge. Sometimes they fail, and that's why the containment ring is there."
The engine failure was reminiscent of a similar event on a Southwest Boeing 737-700 jet in August 2016 as it flew from New Orleans to Orlando, Florida. Shrapnel from the engine left a 5-by-16 inch hole just above the wing. Passenger oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling. Pilots landed the plane safely in Pensacola, Florida.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.
