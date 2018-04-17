Chicago body armor ban criticized as too restrictive

In this Sept. 15, 2014 photo, a Chicago police department cadet models a Second Chance bulletproof vest at the Chicago Police Education and Training Academy in Chicago. Chicago's City Council is watering down its ban on most residents wearing body armor after criticism that it could put in danger people such as 7-Eleven store clerks in crime-ridden neighborhoods. On Wednesday, April 17, 2018, the City Council will vote on the latest revision of an ordinance passed last month to add journalists to the list of people such as police officers, emergency responders and others that are allowed to wear body armor. Chicago Tribune via AP Phil Velasquez