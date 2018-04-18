This 2012 photo provided by Juozas Valiušaitis shows Neringa Venckiene in Lithuania. Venckiene, a former Lithuanian judge and parliamentarian jailed in Chicago at her homeland's request fears death if she's extradited because she helped expose a network of influential pedophiles in the country. Unless the Trump administration intervenes, 47-year-old Neringa Venckiene could be sent back home within weeks. "I never want to go back to Lithuania," she told the AP by phone from jail, adding that she'd embrace becoming a U.S. citizen.
APNewsBreak: Lithuanian claims pedophile ring in extradition

By MICHAEL TARM AP Legal Affairs Writer

April 18, 2018 12:35 AM

CHICAGO

A former Lithuanian judge and parliamentarian jailed in Chicago at her homeland's request says she fears death if she's extradited because she helped expose an alleged network of pedophiles.

Neringa Venckiene (VEHN'-key-ehn-nay) spoke to The Associated Press from a federal jail in Chicago in her first interview since becoming a fugitive. She fled to the U.S. from Lithuania in 2013 after receiving death threats.

Her allegations about a pedophile ring bitterly divided Lithuania. It also led to Lithuanian charges against her, including criminal slander.

Venckiene has for five years lived legally in the Chicago suburb of Crystal Lake with her teenage son. She worked as a nursing-home aide, then a florist.

She turned herself in on Feb. 13 after learning American authorities were seeking her arrest based on Lithuania's charges.

