APNewsBreak: Lithuanian claims pedophile ring in extradition

A former Lithuanian judge and parliamentarian jailed in Chicago at her homeland's request says she fears death if she's extradited because she helped expose an alleged network of pedophiles.
Neringa Venckiene (VEHN'-key-ehn-nay) spoke to The Associated Press from a federal jail in Chicago in her first interview since becoming a fugitive. She fled to the U.S. from Lithuania in 2013 after receiving death threats.
Her allegations about a pedophile ring bitterly divided Lithuania. It also led to Lithuanian charges against her, including criminal slander.
Venckiene has for five years lived legally in the Chicago suburb of Crystal Lake with her teenage son. She worked as a nursing-home aide, then a florist.
She turned herself in on Feb. 13 after learning American authorities were seeking her arrest based on Lithuania's charges.
