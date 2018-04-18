10 Things to Know for Today

Amanda Gross holds the hands of her 6-year-old son, Patrick Henry, as they pray outside of the gated community where former first lady Barbara Bush died earlier in the day, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Houston. "Since he was in my womb, I have read him stories about more first ladies than presidents," Gross said. "Barbara Bush was the appropriate political figure. She will be missed," said Gross. Houston Chronicle via AP Karen Warren