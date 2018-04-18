Wisconsin civil rights pioneer Vel Phillips dies at age 94

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 1968, file photo, Milwaukee alderman Vel Phillips, right, is greeted on her arrival to participate in a protest march in Washington by Jeanette Rankin, former Montana congresswoman and leader of the protest march. Phillips, a civil rights pioneer who helped lead open housing marches in Milwaukee in the 1960s and was the first black person elected to statewide office in Wisconsin, died Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in hospice care. She was 94. Henry Burroughs, File AP Photo