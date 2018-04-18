Love letter to Barbara Bush recalled after her death

This combination of images provided by the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, in College Station, Texas, shows a love letter, dated Dec. 12, 1943, to Barbara Bush from then-fiance, George H.W. Bush. The letter circulated after Barbara Bush's death Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at age 92. The future president wrote the letter when he was awaiting deployment while serving in the Navy during World War II. George Bush Presidential Library and Museum via AP)