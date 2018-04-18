Michigan State VP knocks Nassar victim, then apologizes

John Engler, center, interim President of Michigan State University, tells Dan Martel, 21, President of MSU college democrats, that his allotted speaking time of five minutes is up during a university board meeting, Friday, April 13, 2018, Lansing, Mich. Engler said Friday that he regrets the school's response to a woman filing a federal rape lawsuit against the university. Detroit News via AP Clarence Tabb Jr.