With USOC in turmoil, athletes testify about sex-abuse cases

Figure skater Craig Maurizi, right, with, from left, gymnast and Olympic bronze medalist Jamie Dantzscher, gymnast and Olympic Gold Medalist Jordyn Wieber and speed skater Bridie Farrell, testify before a Commerce, Science, and Transportation: Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, Insurance, and Data Security hearing about "Olympic abuse: The role of national governing bodies in protecting our athletes" on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Manuel Balce Ceneta AP Photo