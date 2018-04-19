New sentencing date for man who tried to help Islamic State

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Columbus, Ohio, shows Aaron Travis Daniels. U.S. District Judge Edmund Sargus on Wednesday, April 18,2 018, rescheduled Daniels sentencing from April 26 to May 24. Daniels pleaded guilty last July to a charge accusing him of attempting to travel to Libya to join the Islamic State. Franklin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)