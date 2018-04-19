Dashcam video captures moment house explodes

Dashcam video from the Hurst Police Dept. moments after police arrive. A truck crashed into the Texas house breaking a gas line, causing the explosion. Three people in the house were injured.
Hurst Police Dept.
National Zoo welcomes birth of male gorilla named Moke

National

For the first time in nine years, staff at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute celebrated the birth of a male western lowland gorilla. The baby is named Moke, which means “junior” or “little one” in the Lingala language.

Emotional final call for highway patrolman

Emotional final call for highway patrolman

After 37 years and three weeks serving the people of Arizona, Trooper Mark Gilberg fights back tears as he gives a final 10-7 "out of service" call on his radio. Gilberg had been on the job since March 11, 1981.