No bail for alleged East Coast leader of violent MS-13 gang

This photo provided by the DEA, Miguel Angel Corea Diaz, center, the alleged East Coast leader of MS-13, is lead by Drug Enforcement Administration officers, Wednesday, April 18, 2018 in Baltimore. DEA agents have brought Diaz to New York to face murder conspiracy and drug-trafficking charges. Prosecutors say Diaz ordered beatings and killings and directed the gang's drug operations in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Texas and elsewhere. Drug Enforcement Administration via AP)