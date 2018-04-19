Hundreds of K-9 units honor fellow officer killed in the line of duty

In a moving tribute, thousands of police officers and hundreds of K-9 units from across the country turned out Wednesday, April 18, 2018 to honor fallen Yarmough (MA) Police Officer Sean Gannon, who was killed in the line of duty last week.
Yarmough Police Department
National Zoo welcomes birth of male gorilla named Moke

For the first time in nine years, staff at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute celebrated the birth of a male western lowland gorilla. The baby is named Moke, which means “junior” or “little one” in the Lingala language.

Emotional final call for highway patrolman

After 37 years and three weeks serving the people of Arizona, Trooper Mark Gilberg fights back tears as he gives a final 10-7 "out of service" call on his radio. Gilberg had been on the job since March 11, 1981.