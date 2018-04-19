Hundreds of K-9 units honor fellow officer killed in the line of duty
In a moving tribute, thousands of police officers and hundreds of K-9 units from across the country turned out Wednesday, April 18, 2018 to honor fallen Yarmough (MA) Police Officer Sean Gannon, who was killed in the line of duty last week.
For the first time in nine years, staff at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute celebrated the birth of a male western lowland gorilla. The baby is named Moke, which means “junior” or “little one” in the Lingala language.
Last year arrests of undocumented but "non-criminal aliens” more than doubled from the previous year. A recent study shows an overall decline in the arrests and deportation of “non-criminal aliens," but are slightly up under President Trump.
Several girls had to jump from the balcony of a New Jersey building as flames engulfed a dance studio and several other businesses in the building Monday, April 9, 2018. A video shows the girls screaming as they escaped.
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. came to Memphis in 1968 to march with sanitation workers who were protesting low wages and poor working conditions. Cleophus Smith marched with him. He’s still on the job.
After 37 years and three weeks serving the people of Arizona, Trooper Mark Gilberg fights back tears as he gives a final 10-7 "out of service" call on his radio. Gilberg had been on the job since March 11, 1981.
Dashcam video captured a Utah State Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley being hit by a car that slid out of control on a snowy highway. Brenchley suffered some broken ribs, a broken shoulder blade and road rash after being hit.
Students and gun control advocates are marching in South Florida, Washington, D.C., and across the world more than a month after a gunman killed 17 students and faculty members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
After organizing the March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C. Saturday, The students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are ready to tackle what's next in the gun debate. "We're students... This is our test now, and we definitely studied,"
Austin police say that a suspect in the package bombings that have terrorized the city this month, identified as Mark Anthony Conditt, has died after detonating an explosive device as SWAT team members closed in on him Wednesday.