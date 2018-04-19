State auditor: California doing a poor job on homelessness

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2017 file photo, a homeless man takes food from a trash can in Los Angeles' Skid Row area, home to the nation's largest concentration of homeless people in Los Angeles. California is doing a poor job of sheltering the nation's largest homeless population and needs to provide statewide leadership to address the problem, the state auditor said Thursday, April 19, 2018, in a report that also singled out problems with homeless services in Los Angeles County. Jae C. Hong, file AP Photo