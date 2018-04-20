Students begin school walkouts on Columbine anniversary

FILE - In this March 14, 2018 file photo, young demonstrators hold a rally in front of the White House in Washington. Another wave of school walkouts is expected as students honor victims of gun violence and push for gun control. The latest protests are planned for Friday, April 20, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting that left 13 people dead in Littleton, Colorado. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo