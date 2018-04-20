He said the family that took him in was 'weird' — and killed them with a pipe wrench, Minnesota cops say

It was April 2016 when William Hillman, then 19 years old, sneaked up on his sleeping mother and "began to punch her and yelled profanities," police say.
The woman told police Hillman complained that she had been hissing at him from another room, according to the Twin Cities Pioneer-Press, and she suffered swelling, a cut and redness on her left cheek. She also alleged that her son threatened to kill her in the attack at her home in Cass County, Minnesota.
An evaluation from a doctor in May 2016 said Hillman had a "very substantial thought disorder" and that he "does pose a substantial likelihood of physical harm to others." He was sent to an inpatient treatment center in June 2016 so he could be treated for schizophrenia and was eventually released in November 2017, the Pioneer-Press reported. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity in May 2017.
Police say Hillman, now 21 years old, is now the suspect in another alleged crime — this time a double murder.
According to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Hillman allegedly killed 42-year-old Denise McFadzen and her 21-year-old son, Dalton McFadzen, early Tuesday morning with a pipe wrench. Police say Hillman gave one possible motive for the killings: He thought they were "weird."
One of Denise McFadzen's sons called 911 about the assault at around 5:17 a.m., the Perham Focus reported. Then Hillman made his own 911 call about eight minutes later, police say, admitting that he did a "bad thing."
When police arrived to the home in Perham, they found Denise McFadzen dead at the front house entrance and her son dead in the bedroom. Both had signs of blunt-force trauma on their heads, police alleged to the Perham Focus.
Police say they also found a large and bloodied pipe wrench outside of the house.
After he was arrested, Hillman explained that everything went blank after he woke up in the middle of the night on Tuesday, police say. He told officers that the family never threatened him, the Star-Tribune reported, and admitted that he stopped taking medication for his mental health issues five months ago.
“I’m sorry," police allege he said. "I’m sorry I did it.”
He now faces two counts of second-degree murder.
A GoFundMe Page was created to help cover the funeral expenses for the two slain family members.
"They were the kindest, caring, loving people you would meet," the GoFundMe page read. "They were kind enough to let someone in their lives without knowing the end result. They are not wealthy by any means (and) are struggling with the fact they have to bury a mother and her son with little to no finances.
"Denise was married to her husband for 20+ years and this is very hard for her husband Mark and (their) surviving children. Dalton was a very sweet young man with a heart of gold taken too young."
