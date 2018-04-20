The Latest: Walkouts spark protests against gun violence

Fairview Middle and High School students taking part in a national school walkout event to protest gun violence and honor shooting victims at Fairview High School in Fairview Township, Erie County, Pa., Friday April 20, 2018. As part of the event, most of the students walked twice around the Keck Field running track twice. Protests were planned across the country Friday, on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting. Erie Times-News via AP Christopher Millette