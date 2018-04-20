Kentucky Derby: Big party leads way to 2-minute horse race

FILE-In this Saturday, April 23, 2005 file photo, fireworks light the sky for the 50th Kentucky Derby Festival Thunder Over Louisville, in Louisville, Ky. From the time the Kentucky Derby Festival starts in mid-April, the party doesn't stop _ not until the horses run for the roses on the first Saturday in May. The Kentucky Derby lasts only two minutes, but the legendary race at Churchill Downs has spawned an extended celebration with more than 70 events drawing more than a million people to the Louisville area. Brian Bohannon, File AP Photo