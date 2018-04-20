Deputies hold vote on sheriff after Florida school massacre

This photo taken Feb. 21, 2018, shows Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel speaking before a CNN town hall broadcast, at the BB&T Center, in Sunrise, Fla. The union that represents the deputies who responded to the Florida high school massacre is holding a no-confidence vote on the sheriff. The Broward Sheriff's Office Deputies Association is conducting a poll of its members about their confidence in Sheriff Scott Israel. It will end Saturday, April 21, 2018. South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP Michael Laughlin