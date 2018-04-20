Someone laid a tasty trap for Texas police — right where they hide to hunt speeders

It's hard for many drivers to have a sense of humor about the sight of an idle police cruiser with a radar gun pointed out the driver's side window.
But one joker in Texarkana, Texas knew where the local cops would be hiding Friday, and wasn't above laying a tasty trap for the traffic enforcement officers.
From the branch of a tree along a shaded part of West 7th Street hung a green rope that had been threaded with glazed doughnuts, which, of course, no law enforcement officer can resist, especially while in a seated position.
But the Texarkana, Texas Police Department thought it was funny.
Officers took the opportunity to poke a little fun at themselves and give kudos on Facebook to whoever left the doughnuts just out of their reach.
"OK, we can't stop laughing," the post read. "We had to muster all our willpower, but somehow managed to avoid the temptation. To whoever left these, thank you. We didn't eat them, but are really enjoying the smile it put on our faces."
And they did their Facebook followers the service of broadcasting where Friday's speed trap would be set up.
"Glad you guys have a funny bone," said one Facebook commenter in response to the post. "This is priceless."
"I'm just shocked someone gave up their donuts on 4/20," wrote another.
The prankster wasn't quite as brazen as a man who promised police in Redford, Mich. he'd turn himself in on several outstanding warrants, clean up trash around public schools and top it off with a dozen doughnuts — if the department's next Facebook post got 1,000 or more shares.
It did, and about a week after he made the deal with police via Facebook Messenger, the criminal using the alias Champagne Torino on Facebook kept his end of the bargain, too, according to the Detroit Free Press.
