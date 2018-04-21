How Australians helped bust a Texas man who made child porn with a disabled boy

He made two child porn videos with a disabled 7-year-old boy in December 2016, leaving the files with inconspicuous yet menacing names, "xxxal.mp4" and "xxxl(2).mp4," on his laptop.
According to his federal indictment, neither local police in Snyder, Texas, near Lubbock, nor state authorities were on to Virgil Lee Bailey Jr.
But the Australians were.
On both counts in his indictment, the charges specify that Bailey used "materials that had been mailed, shipped [or] transported in and affecting interstate or foreign commerce by any means, including by computer."
In December 2017, law enforcement officials in Queensland, Australia, came across one of those images of child porn and traced its origins to an apartment complex on 27th Street in Snyder, where Bailey lived, according to court documents. They informed INTERPOL and the National Center for Missing and Exploited children, which, in turn, notified Department of Homeland Security investigators.
They burst through his apartment door in February.
He was indicted on Feb. 14 and was held at the Terry County Jail in March, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, before being transferred to the Scurry County Jail as his case wound through the court system in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.
After initially pleading not guilty on April 4, he reached a plea deal Thursday with federal prosecutors, admitting to both counts of producing child porn. Under the terms of the deal, Bailey will serve between 15 and 40 years in prison, he'll be fined a maximum of $500,000 and he will have to register as a sex offender after his release.
His trial was set to start May 7, before Bailey's reversal and guilty plea.
That, for producing two videos that show him sexually abusing the 7-year-old boy named "John Doe," who was described as "mentally disabled" in Bailey's indictment.
"Both videos contained images of graphic sexual intercourse," court documents state.
Before he moved to Texas, a Delaware County, Indiana, court dismissed two child molestation charges and a child solicitation charge against Bailey, stemming from an alleged incident involving two young brothers in the town of Muncie, according to Indiana court records.
U.S. Magistrate judge D. Gordon Bryant will decide Bailey's actual sentence in the coming months, according to KLBK. A specific sentencing date had not yet been set.
