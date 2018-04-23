'It wasn't right.' Boy films school employee dragging 7-year-old by his feet off the bus

A 7-year-old boy, screaming and crying out for his mother, was captured on video as he was dragged by his ankle off a school bus in Memphis, Tenn., WREG reported.
"Another parent of a child at the school contacted me Friday evening, and she said she had video of the teacher dragging my soon of the school bus," the boy's mother told FOX13. "Her son recorded it."
The video shows a boy screaming "No!" as he is pulled first by his arm and then by his leg off the seat. "Get your hands off me!" the boy screams. He is then dragged upside-down past his classmates and off the bus.
The Shelby County School district said in a statement to Local 24 that it had removed an employee from Robert R. Church Elementary while the incident was investigated. The district wrote that it had occurred while a fight on the bus was being broken up.
"We take any report involving student safety very seriously, and immediately reported this situation to the appropriate authorities," the statement read.
The child's mother Kimberly Hardin told WREG she didn't find out about what happened until more than a day later, when another parent showed it to her.
"They said he had bruises and a concussion. Because of the way he was dragged, he hit his head," she said, according to the station. "I feel bad. I didn't believe my child."
Hardin told FOX 13 her son was not part of any fight on the bus.
Jalisa Pointer told the Commercial Appeal her child was the one who shot the video. "No child should be handled in a manner like this under (any) circumstances," she said, according to the paper.
"It wasn't right what he did," Zamarian Pointer, the boy who shot the video, told Local 24. "He wasn't supposed to be dragging him like that."
Southern Christian Leadership Conference President Rev. Walter Womack condemned the "shocking" video, Local 24 reported. "I think he should be held accountable for his actions. He`s a grown man and he knows better," Womack told WREG.
The superintendent told WREG the employee, who has not been identified, will face punishment if the student was harmed.
Comments