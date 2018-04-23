Elderly man calls police for ride to visit wife in hospital

In this April 19, 2018, photo provided by the Montoursville Police Department in Montoursville, Pa., Jason Bentley, left, deputy chief of the department, escorts an 84-year-old man to see his wife, also 84, in the emergency department of UPMC Susquehanna hospital in Williamsport, Pa. After the elderly man's wife had a medical emergency and was taken from the couple's home by ambulance, Montoursville Police Chief Jeff Gyurina said he gave the man a patrol car's cellphone number because the man couldn't drive anymore and had no family in the area to take him to the hospital. Montoursville Police Department via AP)