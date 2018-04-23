Colorado Supreme Court knocks US Rep. Lamborn off ballot

FILE - In this May 20, 2016, file photo, U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colo , back, questions a witness during a House Veterans Affairs subcommittee field hearing on VA hospitals and prescription drugs for veterans, in the state Capitol in Denver. The Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Monday, April 23, 2018, that the six-term congressman’s name cannot appear on June’s primary ballot because his re-election campaign did not collect enough valid voter signatures. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo