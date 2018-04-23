'Oh my god, no’: Husband heard a car crash — and made a ‘heartbreaking’ discovery

Arnold Vanleer was in his bedroom when he heard a loud bang Saturday night. A car had reportedly crashed into another vehicle, sending it spinning toward a woman in Brockton, Massachusetts, Fox 25 Boston said.
The commotion prompted Vanleer to leave his home and check it out, he told the Enterprise newspaper.
“I don’t know what made me do it, but I jumped up and ran out,” he said. “Then, I saw the accident. I thought, ‘Whoa, God.’”
When Vanleer got to the scene — a couple hundred feet away — he saw a car leaning up against a building, and someone pinned underneath the vehicle. It was his wife, the Enterprise reported.
“I didn’t know it was her until someone said there was someone pinned under the car,” he told Fox 25 Boston. “It was the shoes, and I’m like 'oh my god, no,' and then there was the pants the socks and then I’m like 'oh my god, it’s my Tricey.'"
Officials haven’t identified the victim, but family members say Patricia Newton-Vanleer, 32, was the one who authorities say was rushed to Brockton Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, WCVB reported.
Doctors broke the news to Arnold Vanleer when he arrived at the hospital, WHDH said.
The Plymouth District Attorney’s Office says police received a call about a pedestrian hit by a car that was involved in a crash with another vehicle, the Boston Globe said. The drivers of both cars were hospitalized for minor injuries, the newspaper reported.
Neighbors who say they witnessed the crash told Fox 25 Boston that a driver ran a red light and hit the other car, causing that vehicle to spin out of control and hit the victim.
“The way the car went through the red light, it’s heartbreaking,” witness Haley Bassett told the news station.
Patricia Newton-Vanleer had gone for a walk and was waiting at a corner to cross the road to get back home when she was hit, according to the Enterprise.
“She was just stuck there,” Vanleer said. “At first, it looked like she was breathing. It looked, at the moment, that maybe she would be paralyzed from the waist down at worst. I never expected this. Me and a couple others were trying to push the car off of her. That’s when EMS showed up.”
Vanleer told the newspaper that he and his wife would have celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in October.
“She meant the world, she was everything to me,” he said.
Authorities haven’t said if charges will be filed in the crash.
Comments