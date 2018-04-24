Auditor's handling of whistleblower's claims is criticized

FILE – In this May 9, 2017, file photo, hundreds of supporters of Ohio's largest online charter school, the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow or ECOT, participate in a rally outside the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. Education regulators are reviewing a whistleblower's claim that the online charter school, which abruptly closed in Jan. 2018, inflated attendance figures tied to its state funding, The Associated Press has learned, using software purchased after previous allegations of attendance inflation. Julie Carr Smyth, File AP Photo