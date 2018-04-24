Man’s decomposing body was found in bed. His girlfriend was still living with him, cops say

The home was described by authorities as a "total disaster," the Detroit Free Press reported.
Police responded to the Warren, Michigan residence (located about 20 miles northeast of Detroit) on Monday after relatives of George Curtis, 68, were concerned that they hadn’t seen or heard from the man in months, FOX 2 reported.
"Relatives came over yesterday wanting to get in touch with him 'cause his sister was ill or something," Jamie Caza, a neighbor, told the news station. "They went over there, knocked around and didn't see anything.”
Officers found Curtis dead in a bedroom, Detroit News reported. His decomposing body was lying in a bed. And he wasn’t the only one in the home, authorities said.
Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer told the Detroit Free Press that a 62-year-old woman believed to be Curtis’ girlfriend had answered the door that morning. She appeared to be living in the home, the newspaper said.
Dwyer said the man could have been dead in the home for several months, the newspaper reported. The woman didn’t contact authorities or leave the home, FOX 2 said.
"The scene was terrible," he said.
The man appears to have died from natural causes, Dwyer said, reported the Detroit News. The medical examiner’s office will determine his cause and manner of death.
The woman, who hasn’t been identified, was taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, the newspaper reported. She could possibly be arrested for failing to report a dead body, Dwyer said.
"It's extremely unusual, disturbing that someone could live in a home where you have a badly decomposed body with a very strong odor," Dwyer told the Detroit Free Press. "It's bizarre and it's something you might see in a movie rather than real life."
Police are trying to have the home condemned, the Detroit News said.
