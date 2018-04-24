Australians commemorate 103rd anniversary of Turkish battle

The sun sets as seen from the Anzac Cove beach in Gallipoli peninsula, Turkey, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, the night before Anzac Day commemoration events. Anzac Cove is a small cove on the Gallipoli peninsula and the site of World War I landing of the ANZACs

Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) on April, 25, 1915. The doomed Allied offensive to secure a naval route from the Mediterranean to Istanbul through the Dardanelles, and take the Ottomans out of the war, resulted in over 130,000 deaths on both sides.