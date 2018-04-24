Trial opens in Michigan crash that killed 5 bicyclists

Charles Pickett Jr. sits in court as his murder trial begins in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court Tuesday, April 24, 2018 in Kalamazoo, Mich. Police allege Pickett, now 52, of Battle Creek, had a cocktail of drugs in his system when he crashed his pickup truck into nine bicyclists, killing five, on June 7, 2016. Pickett faces five counts of second-degree murder and five counts of operating while under the influence causing death and four counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury for the injuries caused to bicyclists Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP Mark Bugnaski