This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Erick Davila. Attorneys for the Texas death row inmate want the U.S. Supreme Court to halt his scheduled execution this week for the shooting deaths of a 5-year-old girl and her grandmother during a birthday party 10 years ago outside a Fort Worth apartment. The former Fort Worth street gang member is set for lethal injection Wednesday, April 25, 2018. Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)

Fort Worth gang member to die for killing girl, grandmother

By MICHAEL GRACZYK Associated Press

April 25, 2018 12:26 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Texas

Attorneys for a condemned Texas prisoner are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt his scheduled execution for killing a young girl and her grandmother in a gang-related shooting a decade ago that turned a child's birthday party in Fort Worth into a bloodbath.

Erick Davila faces lethal injection Wednesday evening for using a laser-sighted semi-automatic rifle to spray bullets at the gathering of about 20 people — more than a dozen of them children — outside an apartment. Authorities said the 2008 attack was apparently retaliation for a previous run-in with one of the adults attending the party for a 9-year-old girl.

Forty-eight-year-old Annette Stevenson and her 5-year-old granddaughter, Queshawn Stevenson, were killed. Four others were wounded.

The 31-year-old Davila would be the fifth Texas inmate executed this year.

