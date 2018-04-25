House member seeks to stop turkey drop at Arkansas festival

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2017 file photo, a wild turkey is released from a plane flying over the 72nd annual Turkey Trot festival in Yellville, Ark. A Nevada congresswoman wants her colleagues to ban the dropping of live turkeys from low-flying airplanes, as is done at an Arkansas festival every fall. Meanwhile, a new sponsor for the Yellville Turkey Trot festival stepped up Wednesday, April 25, 2018. The Mid-Marion Rotary Club says it will lead the festival but only if there are no live turkeys on or above the festival grounds. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File Andy Shupe