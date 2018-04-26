Mental fitness hearing set for man who fled Hawaii hospital

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2017 file photo Randall Saito, who escaped from a Hawaii psychiatric hospital and flew to California in November 2017, is arraigned from Oahu Community Correctional Center in Honolulu. A court hearing is scheduled Thursday, April 26, 2018, on whether Saito is mentally fit to proceed with trial for escaping from a Hawaii psychiatric hospital and flying to California. Saito was confined to the hospital after he was acquitted by reason of insanity of a woman's 1979 killing. A judge ordered that he go before a panel of examiners to determine whether he can be criminally responsible for the escape. The Star-Advertiser via AP, Pool,File Craig T. Kojima