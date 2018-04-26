Newspaper apologizes for "shameful" coverage of lynchings

In this Thursday, April 26, 2018 image provided by the Montgomery Advertiser, the front page of the paper is shown, in Montgomery, Ala. Alabama's capital newspaper published a front-page apology for its "shameful" coverage of mob violence against African-Americans on Thursday as the first national memorial to lynching victims opened in the city. The Montgomery Advertiser was founded in 1829 and edited by a Confederate veteran after the Civil War. Montgomery Advertiser, via AP)