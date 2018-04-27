Texas church gunman vowed not to hurt anyone 5 years earlier

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows Devin Patrick Kelley. The gunman in a mass shooting at a Texas church last year told a military judge in 2012 that he "would never allow myself to hurt someone" again while confessing to violently hitting his stepson. The Pentagon on Thursday, April 26, 2018, released hundreds of court documents about former Air Force member Devin Patrick Kelley, who killed more than two dozen people during a rampage in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Texas Department of Public Safety via AP, File)