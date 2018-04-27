'Extremely drunk' woman smashed Popeyes window when $4 deal didn't come with soda, NY cops say

Despite its name, one woman didn't seem too impressed with the "$4 Wicked Good Deal," police say.
As seen in a video that Pix11 recently obtained from the New York Police Department, a woman shouts inside of a Popeyes before trying to break a window on April 8. She first attempts to shatter a window with a sign promoting the fast food restaurant's $4 deal.
Then she picks up a chair, the video shows, and breaks the window with one swing.
An employee at the Popeyes said the woman was 'extremely drunk' and grew angry when she found that the deal — which comes with Wicked Chicken strips, a buttermilk biscuit, dipping sauce and a side — doesn't include a soda, according to NBC4.
The worker, who didn't want to be identified, told the TV station that the irate woman probably confused the Popeyes deal with the Wendy's 4 for $4 meal.
She still ordered a meal after workers broke the news to her, police told the New York Daily News, but then vandalized the store as she was heading out.
She sways back and forth, gives workers the middle finger and sticks her tongue out before starting to hammer away at the windows, the video shows.
Police told Pix11 that the unidentified woman left in a dark-colored sedan and they want help finding her. She is probably between the ages of 18 and 25 and had on a pink bandana, jeans and a black jacket.
The Popeyes employee who witnessed it all hopes police can track her down.
"Hopefully they find her," the worker said. "I don't want her in this store."
Sometimes patrons at fast food joints just can't seem to hold in their frustration.
One woman at a Wisconsin McDonald's pushed a teenage employee to the ground after they accidentally gave her a sausage biscuit — and not the bacon biscuit she wanted, police say. That March 18 attack was also caught on camera.
Another assault happened in a McDonald's in Dearborn, Michigan, according to police. A worker who only wanted to be identified as Kivona said that a man shot her in the face with a paintball gun after she said the ice cream machines were down for cleaning.
Dearborn Police Lt. Gary Mann told CBS that “I’m sure she thought initially that she might die.”
“This poor victim, simply trying to work, and she certainly shouldn’t be subject to something like this,” he said. “The suspect never said anything to her.
"You know, I just chalk this up to an overly aggressive customer who wasn’t happy with whatever he was told by the store.”
