School district reviews claim teacher called student Hitler

This March 10, 2018 photo, Marjory Stoneman Douglas' History teacher, Greg Pittman takes part of the Walk for Solidarity at North Community Park in Parkland, Fla., on Saturday March 10th, 2018. The school district is looking into claims that Pittman said a student was acting like Adolf Hitler. The SunSentinel reports the controversy involves Pittman, who supports gun control, and junior Kyle Kashuv, who has defended gun rights following the mass shooting at their school. South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP Jennifer Lett