Oklahoma hasn't recorded a tornado this year but may soon

FILE - In this May 23, 2015, file photo, a tornado touches down near Francis, Okla. As of Friday, April 27, 2018, Oklahoma was yet to have a tornado touch down in the state, marking the latest "first" tornado of a year since 1962. Forecasters say that could change next week, as a developing storm system could bring bad weather to the Plains Monday through Wednesday. The Ada News via AP, File Connie Burcham