Vermont teen accused of planning school shooting released

FILE - This file photo released Feb. 15, 2018, by the Vermont State Police shows Jack Sawyer from Poultney, Vt., accused of planning "to shoot up" his former high school. Sawyer was released Friday, April 27 into the custody of his father. Prosecutors on Monday dropped the most serious charges against him after the Vermont Supreme Court ruled that preparation didn't constitute attempted murder. He has pleaded not guilty to lesser charges of criminal threatening and carrying a dangerous weapon. Vermont State Police via AP, File)