The Latest: 3 killed in crash of medical helicopter

The Latest on the crash of a medical helicopter in northern Wisconsin (all times local):
10:10 a.m.
Authorities say three people are dead after a medical helicopter crashed in northern Wisconsin.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office confirmed the three fatalities on Friday. Chief Deputy Dan Hess said the crash involved an Ascension Wisconsin Spirit helicopter, but he said he doesn't know if the three victims were all Ascension employees.
Hess says search and rescue crews reached the crash scene Friday. The helicopter was reported missing late Thursday night, and a search was launched. Crews say the helicopter was found in Hazelhurst, a small town about 150 miles (241 kilometers) northwest of Green Bay.
A witness who drove search crews to the scene on an amphibious all-terrain vehicle says the chopper went down in a heavily wooded area with high ridges and some swamps.
____
8:12 a.m.
Emergency responders have found a missing medical helicopter in northern Wisconsin, but no word yet about the people on board.
The last contact with the helicopter was Thursday night. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office said Friday that the helicopter was later located in Hazelhurst, a small town about 150 miles (241 kilometers) northwest of Green Bay.
The agency released no details about the accident, including how many people were on board or their conditions, but did note that one of the agencies responding was the local coroner.
The sheriff's office referred questions from The Associated Press to Ascension Health, which didn't immediately respond to calls and emails Friday morning.
Authorities say the last known contact with the helicopter was at 10:55 p.m. Thursday. Dispatchers received a call that the chopper was missing 25 minutes later. At least eight agencies were involved in the search.
