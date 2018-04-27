She was doing a Janet Jackson dance in the street. An officer stopped traffic for her

When music star Janet Jackson announced a worldwide #DanceWithJanet casting call for backup dancers on April 12, Birmingham, Alabama, hip-hop dancer Lala D'iore knew she had to try out.
To enter the contest, D'iore had to film her best choreography to a Janet Jackson song and upload it so Jackson's team could see it. D'iore has been a dancer since she was 3 years old, according to WBRC, and knew her video had to be special.
She decided to film her entry out on the streets of Birmingham — literally.
As a friend filmed her dancing, at night, in the middle of a city street, D'iore wrote on Facebook that an officer arrived, told her it was dangerous and that she couldn't be out there.
"He really turned the corner really fast and he said you know you can't do this. You can get hurt,” D'iore told WBRC.
She told the officer she really needed to finish filming. It was for Jackson, after all.
"I really just want to get a good shot, I promise I’ll be out the way," she told the officer, according to her Facebook post.
Then she got an answer she didn't expect.
"He was just like: 'OK, I’m going to stop traffic for you. You want the spotlight on? I’m fixing to turn the lights on. Let’s see what you got," she told WVTM.
She took the offer — and busted out some serious moves. "It made me feel like I was on stage," she told WVTM.
A video shows D'iore breaking it down to Janet Jackson's "The Pleasure Principle" in the middle of the street as the officer says, "Let's get it, Michael Jackson!" through the car's loudspeaker.
Nearly 60,000 people have watched D'iore's video on Facebook — though there's no word yet whether one of those people was Janet Jackson.
"I'm glad this has actually showed the world and the community officers are not just out here to harass people. It shows we are human and we can have a little fun," Officer Phillip Jones told CNN.
And one more thing.
"I hope that Janet Jackson sees the video and maybe one day she can get both of us out there," Jones quipped to WBRC.
