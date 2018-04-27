Missouri governor's lawyers reluctant to release deposition

FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a news conference in Jefferson City, Mo., about allegations related to his extramarital affair with his hairdresser. A lawyer for Greitens is arguing at a court hearing, Thursday, April 26, 2018, that Attorney General Josh Hawley should be barred from investigating the governor because of critical comments potentially motivated by Hawley's candidacy for the U.S. Senate. The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP, File Julie Smith