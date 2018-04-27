Kucinich to return $20K to pro-Syrian government group

FILE - In this April 10, 2018, file photo, former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich, of Ohio speaks during the Ohio Democratic Party's fifth debate in the primary race for governor at Miami

OH) University's Middletown campus in Middletown, Ohio. Kucinich is returning a $20,000 speaking fee he received last year from a group sympathetic to Syrian President Bashar Assad. The Democratic candidate for Ohio governor announced his decision in a letter sent Thursday, April 26, 2018, to The Plain Dealer.