Former Vermont governor who presided over liberal swing dies

FILE - In this Jan. 17, 1963 file photo, Philip H. Hoff and wife Joan wave in front of the Vermont State House as he became the first democratic governor in over 100 years in Montpelier, Vt. Hoff, who’s credited with starting Vermont’s transition from one of the most Republican-entrenched states in the country to one of the most liberal, died on Thursday, April 26, 2018, according to The Residence at Shelburne Bay, where he had been living. AP Photo, File)