After US travel ban, a refugee family straddles continents

In this April 16, 2018 photo, Saido Muhina Khamis stands in her home with her children, Ibrahim Muhamed, 6, left, and his sister, Shukri, 3, at the Kakuma Refugee Camp in Kakuma, Kenya. Khamis thought she'd be in the United States by now, starting a new life with her mother and her own family, but instead, the Somali woman is still at the camp, where she has been since 2009. Kellie Ryan via AP International Rescue Committee