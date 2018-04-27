Mom: Man charged in Oklahoma killings 'didn't know anything'

In this photo provided by the Harvey County Kansas Sheriff's Office, Ronnie Busick is pictured in a booking photo in Newton, Kansas. Craig County, Oklahoma District Attorney Matt Ballard has said Busick is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of first-degree arson in the 1999 deaths of a couple in Welch, Okla., and the abduction of two teenage girls who remain missing. Harvey County Kansas Sheriff's Office via AP)