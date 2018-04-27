Ex-clerk who donned judge's robe found dead before trial

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2016, file photo, Rhonda Crawford stands alongside her attorney Victor Henderson in Chicago, as she addresses allegations that she impersonated a judge. A coroner's office said Friday, April 27, 2018, that Crawford, a former law clerk slated for trial to begin Monday, April 30 for impersonating a judge in 2016, was found dead at her Calumet City, Ill., home. A Friday daily ledger of the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office says Crawford was pronounced dead Thursday, April 26. Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File Max Herman